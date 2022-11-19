No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 12 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC), who are a 1.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, have lost two of their last three games. Granted, one of those came at the hands of Alabama. The offense is going to score a lot, as is tradition with a Lane Kiffin team. Running back Quinshon Judkins has been a joy to watch play. He’s got 1171 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground while also racking up 10 catches and another score through the air.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) is still searching for that final win to get bowl eligible. Sam Pittman’s squad has two in a row and five of their last seven. Remember back in September when they were ranked No. 10 in the nation? Yeah, a lot has changed since then. Quarterback KJ Jefferson has been dealing with an injury, missing last week’s game, but is expected to play today. He’s got 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions through the air and he’s found paydirt six more times on the ground. Thuogh he may not be willing to run as much in an effort to limit hits on his banged up shoulder.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.