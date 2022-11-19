Austin Peay vs. No. 8 Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide and Austin Peay meet up in Week 12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+/SECN+. The Crimson Tide get an FCS matchup as they get ready for the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers next weekend.

Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) won’t be a part of the SEC Championship Game without a path to the College Football Playoff with two games to go during the regular season. The Tide followed a heartbreaking 32-31 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers with a 30-24 win over the Ole Miss Rebels last week as Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes. Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic Sun) will play its final regular season game in this matchup and won its last two games including a 31-14 victory over Kennesaw State last week.

Alabama is a 43-point favorite in most places at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 56. No moneyline is available.

Austin Peay vs. Alabama

Date: November 19th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.