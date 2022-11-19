 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Peay vs. No. 8 Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

Austin Peay and Alabama face off on Saturday, November 19. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Alabama at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide and Austin Peay meet up in Week 12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+/SECN+. The Crimson Tide get an FCS matchup as they get ready for the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers next weekend.

Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) won’t be a part of the SEC Championship Game without a path to the College Football Playoff with two games to go during the regular season. The Tide followed a heartbreaking 32-31 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers with a 30-24 win over the Ole Miss Rebels last week as Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes. Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic Sun) will play its final regular season game in this matchup and won its last two games including a 31-14 victory over Kennesaw State last week.

Alabama is a 43-point favorite in most places at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 56. No moneyline is available.

Austin Peay vs. Alabama

Date: November 19th
Start time: Noon ET
TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

