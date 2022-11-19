No. 11 Penn State vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 B1G) and Rutgers Scarlett Knights (4-6, 1-6 B1G) meet up in Week 12 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

The Nittany Lions are cruising along, with their only two losses so far this year coming at the hands of CFP teams if the season ended today, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Since their loss to the Buckeyes three weeks ago, they’ve outscored opponents 75-14. While the offense is good, the defense has been stellar. Safety Ji’ayir Brown leads that unit, he’s got a team-high in tackles with 55 and interceptions with three. He’s also racked up three sacks, which is one off the team lead.

Rutgers is...well, trying their hardest. They’d need a miracle to reach a bowl game this season. Their lone Big Ten win came against a struggling Indiana squad. A bright spot to point out would be Christian Braswell on defense. He leads the team with three interceptions and has six more passes defended.

Penn State is an 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.

Penn State vs. Rutgers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.