Boston College vs. No. 18 Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The Boston College Eagles and No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in this week at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. The Irish have struggled against unranked teams at home this year and look to improve to 8-4 after barely escaping Navy last week.

Boston College (3-7, 2-5 ACC) is coming off the win of the season over NC State last week, coming out of a four-game skid that included losses to both Clemson and UConn, in both of which the Eagles scored just three points. The Irish (7-3) blew out Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium two weeks ago, but ranked teams haven’t been as much of an issue for the Irish this year as the supposedly beatable teams have been.

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1500 on the moneyline. That makes BC a +900 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 42.5.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 19

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock or NBC Live Stream

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.