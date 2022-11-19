UNLV vs. Hawai’i: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The UNLV Rebels and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 12 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in a Mountain West matchup. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum Sports PPV.

UNLV needs to win its final two games to get to a bowl game, and the Rebels have proven to be a significantly better team when quarterback Doug Brumfield on the field. Still, Vegas has lost five consecutive games after a 4-1 start to the season.

Hawai’i has won just two games in the first season of the Timmy Chang era, but that’s actually an accomplishment after their offseason roster turmoil thanks to Todd Graham. The Rainbow Warriors will look to avoid a fifth straight loss, coming off a 41-34 loss to the Utah State Aggies. Brayden Schager threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in the loss.

UNLV is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -425 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +340 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

UNLV vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, November 19

Start time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV in Hawaii

Live stream: Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play (Continental U.S.)

If you’re in Hawaii, the game will be available on Spectrum PPV, where you can purchase a season package (8 games) for $399.99 or $69.99 for an individual game.

If you’re in the Continental United States, you can live stream this game on for free using the Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play. Unfortunately, they don’t broadcast the game on their website to watch via computer, so you’ll have to use your mobile device or tablet to check out the action.