Colorado vs. No. 15 Washington: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The Colorado Buffaloes and Washington Huskies will meet up on Saturday, November 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Colorado (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) has just one win on the season and is struggling to keep games competitive down the stretch. The Buffaloes lost by more than 30 points in three of their last four games and allowed at least 38 points in eight of nine matchups this season.

Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) is coming off a huge road victory over the Oregon Ducks 37-34 and is a game down in the loss column to in a jumbled top of the Pac-12 standings. Michael Penix threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the victory as the Huskies have a strong chance of winning five games in a row.

Washington is a 30.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 61. There are no moneyline odds available.

Colorado vs. Washington State

Date: November 19

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.