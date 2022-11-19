No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) and Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) meet up in Week 12 at Sanford Stadium in Athens for an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

In the grand scheme of things, this game doesn’t matter a ton. The SEC title game has already been determined, with these Bulldogs set to take on LSU in Atlanta. And you know the CFP committee won’t leave out UGA if they win that, even if they do lose to the Wildcats on Saturday. Still, that’s unlikely with the way Georgia is playing. They’ve been dominant over the last five weeks, winning their games by a combined 211-62 in that span. Their ground game has been elite, with four rushers scoring five or more TDs. Two rushers, Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh, have combined for 924 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Kentucky may have that little number next to them right now, but don’t expect it to be there when the newest CFP rankings come out Tuesday. The Wildcats just suffered a loss to Vanderbilt... yeah... that’s not good! After skyrocketing to No. 7 in the polls, they’ve lost four of their last six games. Will Levis hasn’t been playing as well as everybody expected him to, with just 16 TDs to nine interceptions.

Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -1500 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +900 underdog, and the over/under is set at 47.5.