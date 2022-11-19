No. 2 Ohio State vs. Maryland start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 B1G) and Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 B1G) meet up in Week 12 at SECU Stadium in College Park for a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Remember when people were worried about the Ohio State offense after a poor performance against Northwestern? Yeah, well, those worries should be alleviated after a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have teamed up to become one of the best QB-WR tandems in the nation. They’ve connected 60 times this season for 969 yards and 11 scores.

Maryland has lost two straight games and has scored just 10 total points during that span. They were shut out in a loss to Penn State last weekend. Taulia Tagovailoa has had to deal with injuries a bit this season but has been underwhelming too with just 14 TDs and six picks. The highlight of the team is RB Roman Hemby. He’s averaging over six yards per rush and has a total of 815 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He’s added one more score and 239 more yards as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Ohio State is a 26-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -8000 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +2000 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.