UAB vs. No. 6 LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 6 LSU Tigers and UAB Blazers meet up in Week 12 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Tigers will look to keep things rolling at home as two-touchdown favorites.

LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) won four games in a row heading into this non-conference matchup and already clinched a spot in the SEC title game as the Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. LSU needs wins and may need some help down the stretch as a potential College Football Playoff team.

UAB (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) ended a three-game losing streak in last week’s 41-21 win over the North Texas Mean Green in the return of starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins and is one victory away from reaching a bowl game.

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -720 moneyline odds, making UAB a +520 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.

UAB vs. LSU

Date: November 19th

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.