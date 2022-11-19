 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UAB vs. No. 6 LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

UAB and LSU face off Saturday, November 19. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 LSU Tigers and UAB Blazers meet up in Week 12 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Tigers will look to keep things rolling at home as two-touchdown favorites.

LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) won four games in a row heading into this non-conference matchup and already clinched a spot in the SEC title game as the Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. LSU needs wins and may need some help down the stretch as a potential College Football Playoff team.

UAB (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) ended a three-game losing streak in last week’s 41-21 win over the North Texas Mean Green in the return of starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins and is one victory away from reaching a bowl game.

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -720 moneyline odds, making UAB a +520 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.

UAB vs. LSU

Date: November 19th
Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

