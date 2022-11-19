Miami vs. No. 9 Clemson: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 ACC) meet up in Week 12 at Memorial Stadium in Cleme son, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers, save for a few weeks in the middle of the year, just haven’t looked like themselves this season. They just beat a bad Louisville team by only two scores and the week before that they were bludgeoned by Notre Dame. Still, bad by Clemson standards is still really good. They have Will Shipley too, who’s got 12 scores on the ground this season and 1067 total yards. Clemson is a 18.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Mario Cristobal era isn’t off to a great start in South Florida. The Canes still aren’t bowl-eligible, with just two more chances to nab that sixth win. The offense has struggled thanks to injuries and inconsistent play. Jacurri Brown will make just his second career start under center, as Tyler Van Dyke is out injured. Last week he led the Canes to a massive win over Georgia Tech. He passed for three scores and racked up nearly another 100 yards on the ground in the win.

Miami vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.