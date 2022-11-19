Georgia Tech vs. No. 13 UNC: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6, 3-4 ACC) and the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0 ACC) meet up in Week 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Yellow Jackets had a tough start to the season, resulting in the firing of Geoff Collins after the team’s 1-3 start. Interim coach Brent Key has got them back on track, guiding them to a 3-3 record in his time as head man. They don’t score a ton, with just 17.1 points per game on average. Charlie Thomas has been great on defense for GT, he's got picks and two forced fumbles

It won’t be easy for the GT defense today against a really good UNC offense. They’re scoring over 40 points per game on average. The Tar Heels, who are a 21-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are led by QB Drake Maye, who’s having probably the best year of any QB. He’s got 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions through the air. He’s also team’s leading rusher with 544 yards and five more scores.

Georgia Tech vs. UNC

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Start time: 5:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.