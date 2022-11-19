Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3 B1G) and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 B1G) meet up in Week 12 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor for a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Remember when Illinois was going to walk away with the Big Ten West division title? Well, maybe not. They've lost two straight to division rivals and have left the door open for Purdue or Iowa, of all teams, to potentially earn a spot in Indy. Chase Brown was held under 100 rushing yards for the first time this season last week, but he’s still the catalyst for the Illini offense. He’s got 1442 yards and seven scores on the ground this season and another 173 yards and three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

The Wolverines are a juggernaut and a CFP spot will likely be determined the day after Thanksgiving when they take on Ohio State in Columbus. No team has finished within 20 points of Michigan since Week 5, and that was only because of a garbage-time TD. Blake Corum is the guy in Ann Arbor. He’s racked up 1349 yards and 17 scores on the ground this season, which both rank second in the B1G.

Michigan is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -1050 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +700 underdog, and the over/under is set at 41.5.