Navy vs. No. 20 UCF: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The Navy Midshipmen and No. 20 UCF Knights meet up in Week 12 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2. The Midshipmen are seventh in the American Conference, so are only playing for momentum for their yearly game against Army. The Knights are needing a win to stay in contention for the 2022 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game.

Navy (3-7, 3-4 American) heads into this one coming off a loss, but they made it a super close 35-32 game against then-No. 20 Notre Dame. UCF (8-2, 5-1 American) has won three games in a row and seven of their last eight.

UCF is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -700 on the moneyline. That puts Navy at +510 on the moneyline, with the point total set at 53.

Navy vs. UCF

Date: Saturday, November 19

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.