Louisiana vs. No. 20 FSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and No. 20 Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 12 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN3. The Ragin’ Cajuns could become bowl eligible with a win, while the Seminoles are looking to take care of business before their rivalry game with Florida next week.

Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) was able to get off a two-game skid by picking up the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern last week. Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) can’t play in the ACC Championship game this year but could move to an 8-3 record, which would be their most wins in a season since 2016.

Florida State is a 25-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -2400 on the moneyline. That puts Louisiana at +1200 on the moneyline, with the point total set at 53.

Louisiana vs. FSU

Date: Saturday, November 19

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.