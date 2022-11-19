Utah Tech at BYU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The BYU Cougars (5-5) and Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-6, 2-2 WAC) meet up in Week 12 at LaVell Edwards Stadium IN Provo. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN3.

The Cougars had such a promising start to the season, reaching as high as No. 12 in the AP Poll. But losses in four of their last five games has made people question if they can hang in the Big 12 next season. Their offense is solid and has a big-time playmaker in Jaren Hall. He’s got 26 total TDs and just six turnovers on the season.

Utah Tech, an FCS opponent, come into this game having won three straight, including over a ranked- Stephen F. Austin team. They’re a pass-heavy group and WR Joey Hobert, a Washington State transfer, is one to keep an eye on. He’s got 14 touchdowns and 1158 receiving yards, which leads the FCS ranks.

BYU is a 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 64.5.

Utah Tech vs. BYU

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.