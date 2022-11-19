No. 4 TCU vs. Baylor start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) and Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3) meet up in Week 12 at McLane Stadium in Waco for a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

The Horned Frogs keep cruising along, going on the road and getting a big win over Texas last week in front of a national TV audience. They’ve put themselves in position to make the CFP in Sonny Dykes’ first season at the helm. Max Duggan has been sensational at QB and RB Kendre Miller has been electric too, racking up 1147 yards and 13 scores on the ground, including a 75-yard scamper against Texas to break the game open.

Don’t let Baylor’s record fool you, they’re a really good team. They were ranked in the top 10 at one point early in the season, but went through a rough stretch and fell out of the rankings. They were probably about to get ranked again thanks to a three-game winning streak, but they got blown out by Kansas State to snap that streak on Saturday. RB Richard Reese has been the engine of the offense with QB Blake Shapen not living up to preseason expectations. Reese has got 13 touchdowns and is averaging over five yards per rush.

TCU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -130 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +110 underdog, and the over/under is set at 57.5.