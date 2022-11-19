No. 15 Kansas State vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 12 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on BIG12|ESPN+. The Wildcats are still in contention for an appearance in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game, while the Mountaineers could become bowl eligible if they win their last two games of the season.

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) will see Will Howard under center yet again after an injury to Adrian Martinez. He filled in against Baylor last weekend and led the Wildcats to a 31-3 victory. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) haven’t won many games this season but picked up a big win against Oklahoma last weekend.

Kansas State is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -295 on the moneyline. That puts West Virginia at +245 on the moneyline, with the point total set at 54.5.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 19

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.