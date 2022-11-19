Texas vs. Kansas How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The Texas Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) meet up in Week 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Texas has had a very up-and-down season in 2022, but right now they’ve lost two of their last three games. The Jayhawks came into Austin and shocked the world last year, so the Horns will be looking for revenge. The big name to look out for here is Bijan Robinson, arguably the best running back in college football. He’s got 1472 total yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, that’s one more than their quarterback.

Kansas has become everybody’s second-favorite team this season. Lance Leipold has turned around a program that seemed impossible to get on track, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. They did it in large part thanks to Jalon Daniels, a superstar QB who was injured in Week 6. He’s a game-time decision today and could make a major difference for the Jayhawks. Before his injury, he had 1072 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air with just one pick and another 341 yards and five scores on the ground. Even with missing nearly half the season, he’s still the team’s second-leading rusher.

Texas is an 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -295 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +245 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.

Texas vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.