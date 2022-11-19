No. 5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 6-1 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) meet up in Week 12 at Williams–Brice Stadium in Columbia for an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Vols went wild this week, dominating Mizzou 66-24, trying to make up for a tough loss on the road to Georgia the previous weekend. That should take away any thoughts of Josh Heupel’s crew being shaken up or overrated. Hendon Hooker may not be a top-tier Heisman candidate after that UGA loss, but he’s still one of the best QBs in football this season. He’s tossed 24 TDs to just two interceptions.

The Gamecocks are bowl eligible again but have lost two of three after looking like a sneaky good team earlier in the season. Their end-of-season schedule is far from easy, with Clemson next up after this Tennessee team. Marshawn Lloyd, the team’s top RB, has more touchdowns on the ground (nine) than Spencer Rattler has passing (eight). That’s not a great sign for the former Sooners QB, but expect a heavy dose of Lloyd on Saturday.

Tennessee is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -2400 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +1200 underdog, and the over/under is set at 66.5.