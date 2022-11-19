No. 10 Utah vs. No. 12 Oregon start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) and No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) meet up in Week 12 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene for a PAC 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Ducks are coming off a heartbreaking last-minute loss to the Washington Huskies last week to snap an eight-game winning streak. It also handed Oregon its first loss in PAC-12 play, meaning that USC, Utah and UCLA are still very much alive in the hunt for a conference title with two weeks left to play in the regular season. Bo Nix has been sensational this season but got banged up at the end of the game last week, so his status is something to keep an eye on. On the year he’s got 24 TDs and just five interceptions, a far cry from his numbers at Auburn. If he can’t go Saturday, that’ll be a huge blow for the Ducks.

Utah is on a four-game win streak that started with an upset win over USC in Week 7. The offense is clicking, having scored over 40 points in two straight weeks and five times overall this season. QB Cam Rising has 19 touchdowns through the air and six more on the ground. In total, he’s racked up 2560 total yards, with 2225 of those coming in the air. He’s only turned the ball over five times this season too, four picks and one lost fumble.

Utah is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -120 on the moneyline. That makes Utah a +100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 61.