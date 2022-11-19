 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UAB vs. No. 6 LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

UAB and LSU face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

The UAB Blazers and No. 6 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 12 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

UAB snapped a three-game losing streak in its last time out in a 41-21 win over the North Texas Mean Green last week in the return of starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins, who completed 15-of-23 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. The Blazers need a win over their final two games to become bowl eligible. LSU clinched the SEC West in an incredible Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era, and the Tigers need to win their final three games for a shot at a College Football Playoff berth after losing twice earlier in the season.

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -720 on the moneyline. That makes UAB a +520 underdog, and the over/under is set at 50.5.

