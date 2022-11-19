UAB vs. No. 6 LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The UAB Blazers and No. 6 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 12 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

UAB snapped a three-game losing streak in its last time out in a 41-21 win over the North Texas Mean Green last week in the return of starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins, who completed 15-of-23 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. The Blazers need a win over their final two games to become bowl eligible. LSU clinched the SEC West in an incredible Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era, and the Tigers need to win their final three games for a shot at a College Football Playoff berth after losing twice earlier in the season.

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -720 on the moneyline. That makes UAB a +520 underdog, and the over/under is set at 50.5.