No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 7 USC Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 12 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in an Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

USC is the Pac-12’s best chance at claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff as its only loss came on a two-point conversion against the Utah Utes last month. You couldn’t ask for a much better start to the Lincoln Riley era, and a win on Saturday night would clinch a spot in the conference title game.

UCLA would be eliminated from competing in the Pac-12 Championship with a loss, and the Bruins are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Arizona Wildcats in what may have been a look-ahead spot for them.

USC is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -125 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 76.5.