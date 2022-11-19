 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

USC and UCLA face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
USC v Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The No. 7 USC Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 12 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in an Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

USC is the Pac-12’s best chance at claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff as its only loss came on a two-point conversion against the Utah Utes last month. You couldn’t ask for a much better start to the Lincoln Riley era, and a win on Saturday night would clinch a spot in the conference title game.

UCLA would be eliminated from competing in the Pac-12 Championship with a loss, and the Bruins are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Arizona Wildcats in what may have been a look-ahead spot for them.

USC is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -125 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 76.5.

