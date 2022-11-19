Austin Peay vs. No. 8 Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Austin Peay Governors and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+/SEC Network.

Alabama is coming off a strong performance in a 30-24 road win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night. The Tide already lost two games and have no chance at reaching the SEC Championship, so it will be interesting to see how motivated they are over their final two games without much of a path to a College Football Playoff spot.

Austin Peay is 7-3, and its only game against an FBS program came in Week 0 to kick off the college football season in a 38-27 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

While the game is off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is generally listed as a 42-point favorite, with the total set at around 57.