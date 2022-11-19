 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami vs. No. 9 Clemson start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

Miami and Clemson face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Louisville v Clemson Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes and No. 9 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 12 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The first year of the Mario Cristobal era has been a struggle for Miami, but the Hurricanes found some success in last week’s 35-14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Tyler Van Dyke missed that contest, and true freshman Jacurri Brown made the most of his first start, completing 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards with three touchdowns, and he rushed for 87 yards on 19 carries. The Canes need one more win to reach a bowl game.

Clemson rebounded from the first loss of its season with a 31-16 win over the Louisville Cardinals last week. The Tigers already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, and they need to win out to get themselves into the College Football Playoff most likely.

Clemson is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -1050 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +700 underdog, and the over/under is set at 47.5.

