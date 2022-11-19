Miami vs. No. 9 Clemson start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Miami Hurricanes and No. 9 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 12 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The first year of the Mario Cristobal era has been a struggle for Miami, but the Hurricanes found some success in last week’s 35-14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Tyler Van Dyke missed that contest, and true freshman Jacurri Brown made the most of his first start, completing 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards with three touchdowns, and he rushed for 87 yards on 19 carries. The Canes need one more win to reach a bowl game.

Clemson rebounded from the first loss of its season with a 31-16 win over the Louisville Cardinals last week. The Tigers already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, and they need to win out to get themselves into the College Football Playoff most likely.

Clemson is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -1050 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +700 underdog, and the over/under is set at 47.5.