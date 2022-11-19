No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 12 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Ole Miss lost two of its last three games including last week’s 30-24 defeat against the Alabama Crimson Tide despite Quinshon Judkins rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts. The Rebels don’t have a path to reach the conference title game heading into their final two games of the season. Arkansas will look to avoid its third consecutive loss and didn’t have KJ Jefferson available in last week’s 13-10 defeat to the LSU Tigers as quarterbacks Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin filled in to replace him. The Razorbacks need to win one of their final two games to reach a bowl game.

Ole Miss is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -115 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a -105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 67.5.