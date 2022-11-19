Full list of tee times for final round of RSM Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 RSM Classic, and Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin hold a one-shot lead over the threesome of Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam as we come to the last 18 holes at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodgers is the favorite at +500, with Putnam and Theegala tied for the second choice at +750. But with 18 holes remaining on the Par 70 Seaside Course, it should be a wide open finish for the players competing for their share of the $8.1 million on offer.
The final round of the tournament gets underway early on Sunday morning, with both Golf Channel and Peacock offering live coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have full coverage from the first tee to the final putt being holed across four different streams available, with coverage of every shot of the final groups.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the RSM Classic on Sunday, November 20 from Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia.
2022 RSM Classic Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Hayden Buckley
|J.J. Spaun
|9:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Kisner
|Justin Suh
|9:16 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joel Dahmen
|Denny McCarthy
|Zac Blair
|9:16 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Gotterup
|Akshay Bhatia
|Michael Kim
|9:27 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|J.T. Poston
|Robby Shelton
|9:27 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Aaron Baddeley
|Greyson Sigg
|9:38 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cole Hammer
|Scott Stallings
|Ben Griffin
|9:38 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Dean Burmester
|Kevin Roy
|9:49 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|David Lingmerth
|Seung-Yul Noh
|9:49 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Wu
|Harris English
|Henrik Norlander
|10:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Justin Rose
|Paul Haley II
|10:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Brice Garnett
|Matthias Schwab
|10:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Callum Tarren
|Danny Lee
|Chris Stroud
|10:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Tyson Alexander
|Eric Cole
|10:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Will Gordon
|Seamus Power
|10:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jim Herman
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|10:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Beau Hossler
|Harry Higgs
|10:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Dylan Wu
|MJ Daffue
|10:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Pendrith
|Taylor Montgomery
|Alex Smalley
|10:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brent Grant
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sahith Theegala
|Andrew Putnam
|Brian Harman
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Andrew Landry
|Doc Redman
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Ben Martin
|Adam Svensson