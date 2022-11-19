Full list of tee times for final round of RSM Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 RSM Classic, and Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin hold a one-shot lead over the threesome of Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam as we come to the last 18 holes at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodgers is the favorite at +500, with Putnam and Theegala tied for the second choice at +750. But with 18 holes remaining on the Par 70 Seaside Course, it should be a wide open finish for the players competing for their share of the $8.1 million on offer.

The final round of the tournament gets underway early on Sunday morning, with both Golf Channel and Peacock offering live coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have full coverage from the first tee to the final putt being holed across four different streams available, with coverage of every shot of the final groups.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the RSM Classic on Sunday, November 20 from Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia.