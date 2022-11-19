 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for final round of RSM Classic on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 RSM Classic tees off at 9:05 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, GA. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Rodgers kneels on the green while waiting to putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open golf tournament. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 RSM Classic, and Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin hold a one-shot lead over the threesome of Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam as we come to the last 18 holes at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodgers is the favorite at +500, with Putnam and Theegala tied for the second choice at +750. But with 18 holes remaining on the Par 70 Seaside Course, it should be a wide open finish for the players competing for their share of the $8.1 million on offer.

The final round of the tournament gets underway early on Sunday morning, with both Golf Channel and Peacock offering live coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have full coverage from the first tee to the final putt being holed across four different streams available, with coverage of every shot of the final groups.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the RSM Classic on Sunday, November 20 from Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia.

2022 RSM Classic Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:05 AM Tee No. 1 Martin Trainer Hayden Buckley J.J. Spaun
9:05 AM Tee No. 10 Keith Mitchell Kevin Kisner Justin Suh
9:16 AM Tee No. 1 Joel Dahmen Denny McCarthy Zac Blair
9:16 AM Tee No. 10 Chris Gotterup Akshay Bhatia Michael Kim
9:27 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox J.T. Poston Robby Shelton
9:27 AM Tee No. 10 Trevor Cone Aaron Baddeley Greyson Sigg
9:38 AM Tee No. 1 Cole Hammer Scott Stallings Ben Griffin
9:38 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Dean Burmester Kevin Roy
9:49 AM Tee No. 1 Erik Barnes David Lingmerth Seung-Yul Noh
9:49 AM Tee No. 10 Brandon Wu Harris English Henrik Norlander
10:00 AM Tee No. 1 Wyndham Clark Justin Rose Paul Haley II
10:00 AM Tee No. 10 Davis Riley Brice Garnett Matthias Schwab
10:11 AM Tee No. 1 Callum Tarren Danny Lee Chris Stroud
10:11 AM Tee No. 10 Zecheng Dou Tyson Alexander Eric Cole
10:22 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Will Gordon Seamus Power
10:22 AM Tee No. 10 Jim Herman Kevin Yu Carl Yuan
10:33 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Streelman Beau Hossler Harry Higgs
10:33 AM Tee No. 10 Stephan Jaeger Dylan Wu MJ Daffue
10:44 AM Tee No. 1 Taylor Pendrith Taylor Montgomery Alex Smalley
10:44 AM Tee No. 10 Jacob Bridgeman Joseph Bramlett Brent Grant
10:55 AM Tee No. 1 Sahith Theegala Andrew Putnam Brian Harman
10:55 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Andrew Landry Doc Redman
11:06 AM Tee No. 1 Patrick Rodgers Ben Martin Adam Svensson

