How to watch F1 qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPNEWS and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will be on ESPN as well as WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted qualifying and race odds ahead of the weekend. Max Verstappen has the top odds for fastest qualifier (+135), and he’s also favored to win Sunday’s race (+115). Other contenders to finish in the top spot are Lewis Hamilton (+260) and George Russell (+330).

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list