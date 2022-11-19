Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final race of the 2022 season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 9 a.m. and air on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into qualifying as the odds-on favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -120 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+280), George Russell (+550), Charles Leclerc (+1000), and Sergio Pérez (+1200). Verstappen is also the favorite to be the fastest qualifier with -135 odds.

Here is the full entry list for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.