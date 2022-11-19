 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Saturday’s race at Yas Marina Circuit.

A general view of the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final race of the 2022 season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 9 a.m. and air on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into qualifying as the odds-on favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -120 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+280), George Russell (+550), Charles Leclerc (+1000), and Sergio Pérez (+1200). Verstappen is also the favorite to be the fastest qualifier with -135 odds.

Here is the full entry list for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Kevin Magnussen 20
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 George Russell 63
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
6 Esteban Ocon 31
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sergio Pérez 11
10 Charles Leclerc 16
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Nicholas Latifi 6
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Valtteri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Mick Schumacher 47

