What time is the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for its last race. The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 58 laps at the Yas Marina Circuit outside of Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates. The course is 5.281 km (3.281 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.183 km (190.253 mi).

Max Verstappen earned P1 for this race last year and went on to win in 1:30:17.345. He was followed by Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, who rounded out the top five finishers. Verstappen also won this race in 2020 in 1:36:28.645. Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton finished in the top three. Hamilton was victorious at this race in 2019, taking the checkered flag in 1:34:05.715 ahead of Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

As he has for many of the races this year, Verstappen enters as the favorite to win. He has -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist the checkered flag yet again. Verstappen is followed by Hamilton (+280), George Russell (+550), Leclerc (+1000) and Sergio Pérez (+1200) for the best odds to win.