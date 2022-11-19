Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race breakdown, picks, predictions

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will start at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20. This is the final race on the F1 calendar, and Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the Drivers’ Championship. However, there are still plenty of intriguing storylines heading into this event. Let’s run through them and outline some top Abu Dhabi Grand Prix picks below.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race breakdown

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at Yas Marina Circuit, which will consist of 58 laps with a track length of 5.28 kilometers. Max Verstappen won this race in 2021, although it was a controversial finish. Verstappen gained an advantage due to a restart towards the end of the race. This gave him a chance to pass Lewis Hamilton, who finished second in that race. Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the podium with a third-place finish.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix picks

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook after race practice on Friday.

Favorite: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (-120)

As mentioned earlier, Verstappen won this race in 2021. He also finished on top of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2020. Verstappen has finished third or better in every race here since 2018. He has won 14 times overall in this F1 campaign, which is a new record. Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have what it takes to make that 15 wins on the year at a track that has been fruitful for the 25-year-old driver.

Dark horse: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin (+50000)

This is the final race of Sebastian Vettel’s impressive F1 career. Can he end it with a storybook finish? He’s a crazy longshot to make that happen, as Vettel has not finished better than 6th place in any race this season. Having said that, the veteran driver has finished in the top ten eight different times in 2022. DraftKings Sportsbook gives him -125 odds to finish in the top ten this weekend.

Even though Vettel is a true longshot to win this race, we need to remember that he has enjoyed success at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vettel won the first two races on this track in 2009 and 2010. He has three overall victories on this track while finishing on the podium in 7-of-13 races at Yas Marina Circuit. Granted, he has not seen the podium here since 2017, and he now drives for Aston Martin after enjoying most of his success with Red Bull Racing. Still, Vettel should be fueled by motivation and emotion on a day where nearly everyone wants him to succeed.