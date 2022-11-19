 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 11 Penn State vs. Rutgers start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

Penn State and Rutgers face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Maryland v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 12 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on BIG 10 Network.

Penn State will go for its third victory in a row following consecutive blowout wins over the Indiana Hoosiers and Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions are not in the mix for a conference title game appearance, but they have a strong chance at closing out with a 10-win regular season.

Rutgers lost three straight games heading into Saturday and is coming off a 27-21 defeat against the Michigan State Spartans. The Scarlet Knights started the season 3-0 but need to win their final two games to qualify for a bowl game.

Penn State is a 18.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -1400 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +850 underdog, and the over/under is set at 44.5.

