Georgia Tech vs. No. 13 UNC start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 12 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech needs consecutive victories to close out its season to qualify for a bowl game after losing three of its last four games. The Yellow Jackets will likely be without their top two quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron with Zach Gibson set to get the start.

North Carolina continues to win close games with six victories by a single possession. As a darkhorse College Football Playoff contender, the Heels already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

North Carolina is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -1650 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +950 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.