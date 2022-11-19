No. 24 NC State vs. Louisville start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 24 NC State Wolfpack and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 12 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

NC State is coming off a 21-20 home loss to the to the Boston College Eagles as it continues to start true freshman MJ Morris, who is getting valuable playing time filling in for an injured Devin Leary.

Louisville had a four-game winning streak ended in last week’s 31-16 loss to the Clemson Tigers. And it’s a battle of backup signal callers as starting quarterback and one-time Heisman candidate Malik Cunningham is out for the Cards, so Brock Domann will be under center.

Louisville is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -170 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +145 underdog, and the over/under is set at 43.