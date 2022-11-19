 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas vs. Kansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

Texas and Kansas face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Texas is coming off a 17-10 home loss to the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night and will enter Saturday in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12, a full game behind the Kansas State Wildcats for the second spot in the standings. Quinn Ewers completed 17-of-39 passes for 171 yards with an interception.

Kansas lost four of its last five games following a 5-0 start, and starting quarterback Jalon Daniels hasn’t played since the first loss of the season against TCU on October 8th as he recovers from injury.

Texas is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -295 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +245 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.5.

