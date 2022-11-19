Texas vs. Kansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Texas is coming off a 17-10 home loss to the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night and will enter Saturday in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12, a full game behind the Kansas State Wildcats for the second spot in the standings. Quinn Ewers completed 17-of-39 passes for 171 yards with an interception.

Kansas lost four of its last five games following a 5-0 start, and starting quarterback Jalon Daniels hasn’t played since the first loss of the season against TCU on October 8th as he recovers from injury.

Texas is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -295 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +245 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.5.