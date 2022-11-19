No. 15 Kansas State vs. WVU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 12 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown in an Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big 12 Network.

Kansas State is in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings with plenty of teams in the mix to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the conference title game. Adrian Martinez will be unavailable after leaving last week’s win over the Baylor Bears with an injury as Will Howard will get the start.

West Virginia needs consecutive wins to close out the regular season to reach a bowl game, and head coach Neal Brown didn’t name a starting QB as Garrett Greene could be the guy after replacing JT Daniels in last week’s win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kansas State is a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -295 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +245 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.