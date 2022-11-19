Navy vs. UCF start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 20 UCF Knights meet up in Week 12 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando in an AAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Navy lost four of its last five games heading into Saturday’s matchup, which is the Midshipmen’s final game till Army/Navy on December 10th. They are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week as quarterback Xavier Arline left the game with an injury.

UCF will go for its fourth consecutive win and is in a three-way tie for the top spot in the AAC standings along with the Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulane Green Wave. The Knights knocked off Tulane 38-31 last week on the road in the return of starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 176 yards with two touchdowns.

UCF is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -740 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +540 underdog, and the over/under is set at 53.