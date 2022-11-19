 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisiana vs. No. 20 Florida State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

Louisiana and Florida State face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Florida State at Miami Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 12 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN 3.

Louisiana needs to win one of its final two games to reach a bowl game and is coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Ben Wooldridge took over as the starting quarterback earlier this season and threw three touchdown passes in the victory.

Florida State followed a three-game losing streak with three consecutive victories including a 38-3 win over the Syracuse Orange behind three touchdown passes for Jordan Travis as Trey Benson rushed for 163 yards on 18 attempts.

Florida State is a 25-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Louisiana a +1200 underdog, and the over/under is set at 53.

