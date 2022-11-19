Louisiana vs. No. 20 Florida State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 12 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN 3.

Louisiana needs to win one of its final two games to reach a bowl game and is coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Ben Wooldridge took over as the starting quarterback earlier this season and threw three touchdown passes in the victory.

Florida State followed a three-game losing streak with three consecutive victories including a 38-3 win over the Syracuse Orange behind three touchdown passes for Jordan Travis as Trey Benson rushed for 163 yards on 18 attempts.

Florida State is a 25-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Louisiana a +1200 underdog, and the over/under is set at 53.