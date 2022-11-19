Colorado vs. No. 15 Washington start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Colorado Buffaloes and No. 15 Washington Huskies meet up in Week 12 at Husky Stadium in Seattle in a PAC 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado has just one win on the season and is struggling to keep games competitive down the stretch. The Buffaloes lost by more than 30 points in three of their last four games and allowed at least 38 points in eight of nine matchups this season.

Washington is coming off a huge road victory over the Oregon Ducks 37-34 and is a game down in the loss column to in a jumbled top of the Pac-12 standings. Michael Penix threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the victory as the Huskies have a strong chance of winning five games in a row.

Washington is a 30.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board. The over/under is set at 61.5.