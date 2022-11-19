Utah Tech vs. BYU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The Utah Tech Trailblazers and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 12 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN3.

BYU needs to win one of its final two games to reach a bowl game as the Cougars ended a four-game losing streak with a 31-28 victory over the Boise State Broncos on the road in their last time out. Jarren Hall connected with Puka Nacua 14 times for 157 yards with two touchdowns in the victory heading into the bye week. Utah Tech (4-6) will wrap up its season with the first matchup against an FBS opponent in 2022, riding a three-game winning streak.

BYU is a 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 64.5. There are no moneyline odds available.