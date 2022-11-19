UNLV vs. Hawai’i start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

The UNLV Rebels and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 12 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in a Mountain West matchup. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum Sports PPV.

UNLV needs to win its final two games to get to a bowl game, and the Rebels have proven to be a significantly better team with starting quarterback Doug Brumfield on the field. Still, the Rebels lost five consecutive games after a 4-1 start to the season.

Hawai’i won just two games in the first season of the Timmy Chang era, and the Rainbow Warriors will look to avoid a fifth straight loss, coming off a 41-34 loss to the Utah State Aggies. Brayden Schager threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in the loss.

UNLV is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -425 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +340 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.