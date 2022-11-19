 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNLV vs. Hawai’i start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 12 game

UNLV and Hawai’i face off on Saturday of Week 12 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield drops back to pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.&nbsp; Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 12 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in a Mountain West matchup. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum Sports PPV.

UNLV needs to win its final two games to get to a bowl game, and the Rebels have proven to be a significantly better team with starting quarterback Doug Brumfield on the field. Still, the Rebels lost five consecutive games after a 4-1 start to the season.

Hawai’i won just two games in the first season of the Timmy Chang era, and the Rainbow Warriors will look to avoid a fifth straight loss, coming off a 41-34 loss to the Utah State Aggies. Brayden Schager threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in the loss.

UNLV is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -425 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +340 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

