UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night on ESPN returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. Ranked Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac headline a full afternoon of fights. The preliminary card will get started at 1 p.m. ET followed by the main card set to start at 4 p.m. with the main event expected to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will handle the live broadcast and the streaming.

Lewis (26-10-1) was once a contender and is now in the role of a top 10 gatekeeper after losing three of his past four fights. Spivac (15-3), ranked 12th, has won five of his past six. Both guys are heavy-handed finishers, so don’t be surprised if this one doesn’t go the distance.

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card (odds as of 11/15)

Derrick Lewis: +165

Serghei Spivac: -195

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -175

Ion Cutelaba: +150

Chase Serman: +160

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -190

Andre Fialho: -105

Muslim Salikhov: -115

Jack Della Maddalena: -450

Danny Roberts: +360

Preliminary card

Charles Johnson: -155

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: +135

Jennifer Maia: +150

Maryna Moroz: -175

Vince Morales: +125

Miles Johns: -145

Ricky Turcios: -155

Kevin Natividad: +135

Vanessa Demopoulos: +100

Maria Oliveira: -120

Brady Hiestand: -155

Fernie Garcia: +135

Natalia Silva: -165

Tereza Bleda: +140