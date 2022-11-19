 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 272 - Spivac vs Hardy Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night on ESPN returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 19. Ranked Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac headline a full afternoon of fights. The preliminary card will get started at 1 p.m. ET followed by the main card set to start at 4 p.m. with the main event expected to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will handle the live broadcast and the streaming.

Lewis (26-10-1) was once a contender and is now in the role of a top 10 gatekeeper after losing three of his past four fights. Spivac (15-3), ranked 12th, has won five of his past six. Both guys are heavy-handed finishers, so don’t be surprised if this one doesn’t go the distance.

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card (odds as of 11/15)

Derrick Lewis: +165
Serghei Spivac: -195

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -175
Ion Cutelaba: +150

Chase Serman: +160
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -190

Andre Fialho: -105
Muslim Salikhov: -115

Jack Della Maddalena: -450
Danny Roberts: +360

Preliminary card

Charles Johnson: -155
Zhalgas Zhumagulov: +135

Jennifer Maia: +150
Maryna Moroz: -175

Vince Morales: +125
Miles Johns: -145

Ricky Turcios: -155
Kevin Natividad: +135

Vanessa Demopoulos: +100
Maria Oliveira: -120

Brady Hiestand: -155
Fernie Garcia: +135

Natalia Silva: -165
Tereza Bleda: +140

