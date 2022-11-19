No. 4 TCU vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 12 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FS1. The Horned Frogs will look to stay unbeaten as they head on the road as slight favorites.

TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) took down the Texas Longhorns 17-10 last Saturday night, holding them to just 199 yards of total offense, and running back Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 rush attempts. Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) is in a three-way tie with Texas and Oklahoma State as all are a game behind the Kansas State Wildcats as they look for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

TCU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

TCU vs. Baylor

Date: November 19th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.