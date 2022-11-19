Davis Mills start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Heading into the season, it was interesting to see what the Houston Texans would do with quarterback Davis Mills this season. He does not seem to be a true No. 1 starter in the NFL. The Texans are projected to have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. I would expect them to select a quarterback. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills' numbers have not been great this season. He’s actually available in a majority of season-long fantasy leagues. Through nine games, Mills has thrown for 1,975 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Mills is a reserve quarterback to me and I expect the Texans to tank for the rest of the season. This will make them run the ball much more.

The Washington Commanders' defense has been much improved this season. They are allowing 212.7 passing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL. They will be getting edge rusher Chase Young back this week which will benefit them a ton. I expect Mills to have a quiet game and the Commanders to get a big win.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mills should sit.