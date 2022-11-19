No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky picks and best bets for Week 12 SEC matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs visit a Kentucky Wildcats team that became the first SEC team to lose to Vanderbilt since 2019. Kentucky (6-4) started the year off strong, with quarterback Will Levis in first-round draft pick talks, but a beatdown from Tennessee seems to have taken the wind out of their sails. Before losing to Vanderbilt, they pulled out a close win against Missouri.

Georgia (10-0) has seen a few close calls themselves, though they were able to handily defeat the Vols. The country’s top team comes into this matchup having beaten Mississippi State last week. They have already clinched their SEC Championship slot.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: No. 1 overall, No. 14 offense, No. 2 defense

Kentucky: No. 30 overall, No. 84 offense, No. 9 defense

Injury update

Georgia

WR AD Mitchell - Questionable (ankle)

Kentucky

No updates

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 6-4 ATS

Kentucky: 6-4 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 3-6-1

Kentucky: Over 1-9

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Kentucky: No. 25 overall, No. 38 offense, No. 20 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -22.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Georgia -2400, Kentucky +1200

Opening line: Georgia -22.5

Opening total: 49.5

Weather

39 degrees, sunny, 15 MPH winds SW with 28 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Georgia -22.5

This Kentucky team is not the same one we saw beat Florida. A loss to Vanderbilt is a deeply embarrassing thing for a formerly-ranked team to go through in this day and age, and they have no shot against this stifling Bulldogs defense. Stetson Bennett has a lot of momentum with this Georgia offense after putting up 45 points last week. Georgia to cover.