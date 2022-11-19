No. 2 Ohio State vs. Maryland picks and best bets for Week 12 Big Ten matchup

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 19 with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes (10-0) will try to cross yet another Big Ten opponent off before they enter The Game against Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend. QB C.J. Stroud remains a Heisman Trophy favorite, but three of OSU’s top running backs come into this game listed as questionable or out, which may be a cause for concern.

Maryland (6-4) was shut out against Penn State last weekend and lost to Wisconsin the week before. This Terrapins team gave Michigan some fits earlier this season, though, so they can’t be counted out.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 5 defense

Maryland: No. 41 overall, No. 44 offense, No. 50 defense

Injury update

Ohio State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Out (hamstring)

RB TreVeyon Henderson - Out (undisclosed)

RB Miyan Williams - Questionable (foot)

RB Chip Trayanum - Out (undisclosed)

Maryland

No updates

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 5-4-1 ATS

Maryland: 4-6 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 7-3

Maryland: Over 4-6

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 2 defense

Maryland: No. 45 overall, No. 52 offense, No. 35 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -27.5

Total: 63

Moneyline: Ohio State -6000, Maryland +1800

Opening line: Ohio State -27.5

Opening total: 64

Weather

44 degrees, cloudy, 15 MPH winds SW

The Pick

Over 63

Maryland regularly puts up 30-plus points, and while they may not usually see defenses as good as OSU will bring to the table, I think the Terps will be able to find the end zone once or twice. Combine that with CJ Stroud and his receivers having no mercy on lesser teams (I’m sure they’d all like us to forget about that Northwestern game, though), I think the over hits here.