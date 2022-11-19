No. 2 Ohio State vs. Maryland picks and best bets for Week 12 Big Ten matchup

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 19 with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Buckeyes (10-0) will try to cross yet another Big Ten opponent off before they enter The Game against Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend. QB C.J. Stroud remains a Heisman Trophy favorite, but three of OSU’s top running backs come into this game listed as questionable or out, which may be a cause for concern.
Maryland (6-4) was shut out against Penn State last weekend and lost to Wisconsin the week before. This Terrapins team gave Michigan some fits earlier this season, though, so they can’t be counted out.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 5 defense
Maryland: No. 41 overall, No. 44 offense, No. 50 defense
Injury update
Ohio State
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Out (hamstring)
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Out (undisclosed)
RB Miyan Williams - Questionable (foot)
RB Chip Trayanum - Out (undisclosed)
Maryland
No updates
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Ohio State: 5-4-1 ATS
Maryland: 4-6 ATS
Total
Ohio State: Over 7-3
Maryland: Over 4-6
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 2 defense
Maryland: No. 45 overall, No. 52 offense, No. 35 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ohio State -27.5
Total: 63
Moneyline: Ohio State -6000, Maryland +1800
Opening line: Ohio State -27.5
Opening total: 64
Weather
44 degrees, cloudy, 15 MPH winds SW
The Pick
Over 63
Maryland regularly puts up 30-plus points, and while they may not usually see defenses as good as OSU will bring to the table, I think the Terps will be able to find the end zone once or twice. Combine that with CJ Stroud and his receivers having no mercy on lesser teams (I’m sure they’d all like us to forget about that Northwestern game, though), I think the over hits here.