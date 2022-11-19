No. 4 TCU vs. Baylor picks and best bets for Week 12 Big 12 matchup

The 118th edition of The Revivalry will take place on Saturday as the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs head down I-35 to meet the Baylor Bears at noon ET. The game will take place at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, and will air on Fox.

TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) knocked off Texas in a 17-10 victory last week and as a result, clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. This game wasn’t the offensive fireworks show that was expected and the Longhorns’ only touchdown came by way of a scoop-n-score touchdown in the fourth quarter. In the battle of running backs, Kendre Miller outshined Bijan Robinson with 138 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) had its three-game win streak snapped in a 31-3 beating at the hands of Kansas State last Saturday. Will Howard once again stepped in for an injured Adrian Martinez and threw three touchdowns against the Bears. On the opposite end, Baylor QB Blake Shapen threw for 203 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the brutal loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

TCU: 6th overall, 6th offense, 34th defense

Baylor: 25th overall, 28th offense, 42nd defense

Injury update

TCU

No new injuries to report.

Baylor

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

TCU: 8-1-1 ATS

Baylor: 6-4 ATS

Total

TCU: Over 6-4

Baylor: Over 7-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -2.5

Total: 57

Moneyline: TCU -135, Baylor +115

Opening line: TCU -2.5

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

47 degrees, rainy, 8 MPH winds SW

The Pick

TCU -2.5

Even though it has played in several close games over the past month, TCU has been the best team against the spread all season long. Meanwhile, there’s a direct correlation between Baylor’s overall record and record against the spread this season. The Horned Frogs have plenty of momentum as one of the nation’s last undefeated teams and I’m inclined to believe that the likes of Max Duggan and Kendre Miller will put together yet another solid performance. Take TCU to cover.