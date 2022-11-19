Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 19

With just five games on Saturday’s NBA slate, we don’t have a huge selection when it comes to player props. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great options for bettors to target. Here’s a few player props we like for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young over 26.5 points vs. Raptors (-120)

Young has become a bit of a volume chucker this season, shooting 36.9% from the floor in the last seven games. This slump started against Toronto, when Young went 3-13 in a 30-point loss. Look for the Hawks point guard to right the ship Saturday and go over this mark.

Joel Embiid under 10.5 rebounds vs. Timberwolves (+100)

The big man has gone under this line in five out of 11 games, and has hit 11 rebounds in two instances of going over. Against a Timberwolves frontcourt featuring Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Embiid might not have the energy on the second night of a back-to-back to attack the glass. At plus money, the under is a strong play here.

Kawhi Leonard under 1.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (-165)

There might be a bit of a revenge factor here for Leonard but he’s just starting to get back on the court. The Clippers aren’t going to risk his health so he can go nuclear in one game against a bad Spurs team. Leonard is shooting 11.1% from behind the arc this season and has not topped this line yet. Even if he plays more minutes, he’ll probably go under this mark.