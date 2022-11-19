NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, November 19

With just five games on Saturday’s NBA slate, value plays might be hard to come by in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Charles Bassey, San Antonio Spurs, $4,300

Bassey has slowed down a bit lately after a hot start to the season, averaging just 15.2 DKFP over the last three games. However, Jakob Poeltl might be out for this contest with a knee injury. That could lead to more playing time for Bassey and more fantasy points.

Reggie Jackson, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

The Clippers are going to keep finding minutes for Jackson, who is coming off a massive performance Thursday with 33.8 DKFP. He’s topped 28 DKFP in two of his last three games and continues to be a key cog for this LA team. Back him as a value play in Saturday’s lineups.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz, $4,600

Sexton played just 22 minutes in Friday’s win over the Suns and could get more run Saturday as the Jazz try to spread the workload on the second night of a back-to-back. The guard has been quiet in the last two games but went for 20+ DKFP in eight of the nine games prior to that. He topped 27 DKFP in five of those contests.