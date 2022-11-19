Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Hawks on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. The Hawks are trying to bounce back after a loss in their last game. Gary Trent Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. are out for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is also still sidelined for Toronto.

The Hawks are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 225.5.

Raptors vs. Hawks, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -5

The Raptors actually won the first matchup between these teams this season by 30 points, and Toronto was missing Fred VanVleet in that game. However, being down three rotation players is a bit more challenging to overcome. Both teams are well rested but the Hawks will have more desire to get back to winning ways. Trae Young should also have a better shooting performance this time around. Take Atlanta to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

These teams are near the middle of the league in points per game. The Raptors offer a bit more resistance than the Hawks defensively but are missing some key players. Look for Atlanta to rediscover its offensive form Saturday. Back the over.