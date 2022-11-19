Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. 76ers on Saturday

It’s a matchup of big men Saturday when the Minnesota Timberwolves meet the Philadelphia 76ers. The Timberwolves enter this contest after winning two in a row, while the 76ers are on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Bucks Friday. Tyrese Maxey suffered an ankle injury in that contest and is expected to miss time. Tobias Harris is also questionable for Philadelphia with a hip injury.

The Timberwolves are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -3.5

Joel Embiid had a monster game Friday with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. However, the Timberwolves have the frontcourt duo to slow him down in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. With Maxey and James Harden both out, the 76ers simply don’t have the perimeter weapons to push Minnesota. If Harris also sits, Philadelphia will be too shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back set. Back the Timberwolves to win and cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Timberwolves have one of the best scoring offenses in the league, while the 76ers feature a strong defense. However, Philadelphia might have some tired legs after a grueling game Friday against Milwaukee. That will lead to more high-percentage opportunities for Minnesota. With a low total like this, the over is the play.